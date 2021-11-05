Jaqueline “Jackie” Cerna-Espinoza, 23, of Bluffton, joined her loving Father and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Jackie was born Oct. 5, 1998, in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Roy Cerna and Mayra Espinoza. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 2017 and was working for both Resource Maintenance in Bluffton and for Cleaning One in Ossian.

Jackie had a caring heart with a sincere desire to help others. She wanted to serve her country in the military like her older brother but was not able to. She enjoyed weightlifting, working out and had quite a talent for welding. Jackie enjoyed helping others with make-up and her dream was to be able to attend cosmetology school. Jackie was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was part of the Foundations of Truth in Bluffton for many years.

Survivors include her parents, Roy and Mayra of Bluffton; her siblings, Roy Cerna Jr. of San Francisco, Kevin Cerna, Julian Cerna, Brittany Cerna and Maya Cerna, all of Bluffton; along with her grandparents; Rufino Cerna of Mexico, Rosa Delia Avina of Mexico, Blas Espinoza of McAllen, Texas and Raquel Ramirez of Hart, Mich.; Juan Martinez, her significant other of nine years; along with many extended family.

A Rosary will be said for Jackie at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will follow the rosary service from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi and Father Zachary Barry officiating. Mass will be celebrated in both English and Spanish.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com