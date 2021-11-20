Janice Guthrie Hahn, 80, passed away with a peaceful smile at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Janice was born June 30, 1941, in Bluffton, and was a lifelong resident of Wells County.

Janice was a warm-hearted homemaker, mother, and grandmother. It would be an impossible feat to list the countless names of all the family, friends and neighbors whose lives were touched by her warmth and kindness.

Jan was a devoted mother to her three surviving children, Greg (Suzi) Hahn, Gary (Cherie) Hahn, and Christy (Bernie) Stone, and a selfless grandmother to her surviving granddaughters, Samantha (Samuel) Oren and Alexandria Stone.

Although she will be missed dearly, her family and friends are comforted that she is now reunited with her loved ones that preceded her in death, including her sister, Judy Gish; her parents, Robert and Ellen Guthrie; and most of all her beloved husband and best friend of 51 years, Richard Hahn.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. There will be calling prior to the service from 9 a.m. until the service time. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com