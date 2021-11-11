James W. Klopfenstein III, 25 of Bluffton passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

James was born on Dec. 11, 1995, in Angola to James W. Klopfenstein II and Debra L. (Brandt) Klopfenstein.

James graduated from Southern Wells High School with the class of 2014. He was currently working for Rock Creek Stone Quarry and Fiechter Farms. He loved to drive semi truck and enjoyed hauling livestock and feed products. James was happiest spending time outdoors. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, fishing, boating and running radio-controlled model cars.

He will be remembered by his surviving family members: his parents, James W. II. and Debra L. Klopfenstein of Craigville; and two sisters, Holly A. (Adam) Zoll of Vera Cruz, Hayle A. (Zach) Ali of Parma, Mich.; grandparents Tom and Mel Bolen of Waterloo, Nancy Klopfenstein of Harlan, and Dave and Cheryl Biberstine of Pasco, Wash., along with nieces and nephews Noah, Logan and Hunter Zoll of Vera Cruz, Luke and Layla Ali, both of Parma, Mich., Olivia and Jaylinn Clark of Florida and Corbin P.W. Clark of Fort Wayne, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his brother Mark Allen Clark and his grandfathers, James Klopfenstein I and Joseph A. Brandt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Les Cantrell will officiate.

Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends who are not able to attend the service in person can watch the Celebration of Life Service using Zoom Meetings. You can use the Meeting I.D. #830 1187 2363 and log in to the service after 10:45 A.M. on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in James’s memory to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.