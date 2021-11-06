Home State & National News Indiana U.S. Senate candidate says he smoked pot at concert Indiana U.S. Senate candidate says he smoked pot at concert November 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Republican wins in Virginia; Democrat holds on in New Jersey State & National News Fed will begin slowing down economic aid State & National News Kids’ turn