Home State & National News Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition November 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News U.S. alters number of jobless, so Indiana’s rate tumbles State & National News State lawmakers seek to halt state’s COVID public health emergency State & National News Shoes needed