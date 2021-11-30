A celebration of life open house will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Lighted Gardens for Gary W. Springer, 64, of rural Ossian, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Fort Wayne, the son of Edward and Ruth Springer.

Gary was a graduate of Norwell High School and worked as operator and part owner of Yoder Grain.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Springer; siblings, Gregg (Dalene) Springer, Lisa (Zane) Reed, and Eric (Sue) Springer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may still be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Springer family.

Obituary rerun to correct an error of omission.