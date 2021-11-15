Home Opinions Eviction alternatives aid tenants and landlords Eviction alternatives aid tenants and landlords November 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Decision time and open doors and closed doors Opinions Biden infrastructure bill will bring $9 billion to Indiana Opinions A special tax credit for me? No, thanks.