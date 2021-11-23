Home State & National News End in sight for harvest statewide End in sight for harvest statewide November 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Waukesha parade crash suspect’s bail raises questions State & National News Atlanta airport chaos at checkpoint: Man grabs gun, it goes off State & National News Expect to pay more for Christmas trees