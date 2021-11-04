Donna L. Pearson, 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at her home in Celina, Ohio.

She was born June 30, 1931, in Tama, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph Albert and Carrie Irene (Anderson) Dysert and her second mother, Cora Irey Dysert.

She married Edwin L. Pearson June 30, 1949. Her husband preceded her in death July 31, 1993.

Donna was the mother of five children: Rick L. (Toni) Pearson of LaOtto, Ind.; twins Patrick A. “Butch” Pearson, who died in February 2018, and Pamela K. Pearson of Celina; Ralph E. (Karen) Pearson of Bluffton; and Donna Denise “Tootie” Pearson of Celina.

She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Pearson of Huntington, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; a sister-in-law, Betty (Larry) Cook of Bedford, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: an infant sister Betty, Dalton Dysert, Dorothy Beougher, Doris Ellis, an infant brother Dorsey, Dick Dysert, and Bill Dysert.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Celina American Legion Post 210 and the former Pilgrim Holiness Church in Celina.

Donna liked to watch sitcoms and game shows on television. Her favorite activities were spending time with her family and grandchildren and attending their sports and activities when she was able.

In years past, she enjoyed gardening.

A homemaker, Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.

Private funeral services will be held for the family at the W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio. Burial will be at the Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

Condolences can be expressed to the Pearson family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com