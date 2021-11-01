Donald L. Croy, 88, of Vera Cruz passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, at River Terrace Estates.

Don was born May 29, 1933, in Wells County, to Clarence O. Croy and Geneva Lucile Gifford Croy.

Don was a 1951 graduate of Bluffton High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Croy Machine Shop in Vera Cruz for 25 years, where he worked for 50 years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 111, and a member of the Six Mile Church where he served as trustee. Don was a former member of the Optimist Club and served on the Area Plan Commission and on the Vera Cruz Town Board.

He spent many winters at the Sarasota Bay RV Park in Bradenton, Fla., where he was active in the park’s wood shop and community activities.

On June 20, 1953, in Bluffton, Don married Phyllis Ann Courtney. She preceded him in death Feb. 23, 2011.

On Aug. 28, 2012, Don and Virginia A. Okuly Hunnicutt were married. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jill Diane Conley of Vera Cruz and Cheryl Ann (Larry) Andrew of Fort Wayne; a son-in-law, Kent Park of Bluffton; a brother, Jerry Croy of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Mikel Taylor, Chris Conley, Justin Park, and Mackenzie Leyman; and a great-grandson, Carter Conley.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Phyllis Ann Croy; a daughter, Penny Sue Park; a son-in-law, Doug Conley; and two sisters, Pauline “Polly” Dubach and Judy Ann Cotton.

Visitation hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Six Mile Church with Steve Studebaker officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. There will be military rites provided by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 111.

Memorials may be made to the church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com