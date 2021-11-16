Donald E. Shady, 97, a resident of Decatur, passed away Sunday evening Nov. 14, 2021.

Don was born July 22, 1924, in Fort Wayne, to Dortha C. and Edna M. (Ehrman) Shady.

Don was a 1942 graduate of Kirkland Township High School. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Central Soya for 37 years before retiring in 1982. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, Decatur, and attended First Church of Christ while living in Bluffton.

On May 15, 1946, Don married Anna Louise Barger, who preceded him in death March 24, 1981. On April 1, 1982, Don married Betty J. Singleton; she preceded him in death June 1, 1995. On Aug. 24, 1996, Don married Joyce Smith, who survives.

Don is survived by his wife, Joyce Shady of Bluffton; a son, Jeffrey (Connie) Shady of Decatur; and two daughters, Kathy (Craig) Fiedor of Uniontown, Pa., and Melinda (Christopher) Liby of Rochester, Ind. He is also survived by two stepsons, Don Smith of Bluffton and Neal Smith of Lanesville, Ind., and five stepdaughters, Judy Thompson and Sherri (Charlie) Smiley, both of Bluffton, Sandra Collier and Susan (John) Fuelling, both of Decatur, and Saran Winkler and a stepson Scott Singleton, both of Sarasota, Fla. Also surviving are a son-in-law, Robert Meyer of Fort Worth, Texas, and a stepson-in-law, Joe Poffenberger of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rebecca Meyer; his brother, William A. Shady; a stepdaughter-in-law, Cynthia Poffenberger; and a stepson-in-law, David Collier.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Pleasant Dale Church, located at 4504 West 300 North, Decatur, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. There will be calling at the church prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pleasant Dale Cemetery near the church.

Memorials may be made in Don’s memory to the Pleasant Dale Church or to Visiting Nurse.

Don’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com