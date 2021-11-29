Home Lifestyle Dave and Cathy Bussel anniversary Dave and Cathy Bussel anniversary November 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News ‘Christmas in the Mansion’ begins with members’ open house Friday Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Lifestyle Zanesville News: 11-29-2021