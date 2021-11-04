Dale K. Slusher, 81, of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home near Warren surrounded by his family.

He was born Saturday, Feb. 13, 1940, in Wells County. He married Patricia K. Gearheart Slusher on Saturday, Aug. 23, 1958, at the Dillman Church.

Dale was a 1958 graduate of Jackson Center High School. He loved to be around his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a Wells County farmer, enjoyed playing softball, and if you ask his wife Patty, she would say “he did everything.” Dale was known for being ornery and loved Dolly Parton. Dale enjoyed traveling to the Smoky Mountains with his family. He enjoyed going to family sporting events. He was a member of The Church at McNatt. He had worked at Dana in Andrews, Ind., for 10 years, and at also worked at Homier in Huntington.

Dale will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia K. Gearheart Slusher; a daughter, Terrie (Larry) Feemster of Warren; a son, Scott (Angie) Slusher of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Keith Feemster of New Haven, Joshua Slusher of Montpelier, Melinda Davis of Montpelier, Jennifer Grover of Poneto, and Kevin Feemster of Van Buren; 14 great-randchildren; a sister, Karen (Dewayne) Keplinger of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Raphael “Johnny” Slusher; his mother, Elretta Zoda Slusher; a brother, Frank Slusher; and two sisters, Jean Minch and Gladys Pinkerton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren, from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.

A service to celebrate Dale’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Van Haften officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery in Warren.