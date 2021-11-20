Cynthia S. Miller, 76, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

Cynthia was born in Fort Wayne on July 13, 1945, to Max W. and Mary L. (Archbold) Milholland. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Edwin “Wayne” Miller in Ossian on March 31, 1966. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2012.

Cynthia worked as an in- home health caregiver for many years, worked at Lancaster School in the cafeteria, and was a CNA at Christian Care Retirement Community. She was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church and Red Hat Society. Cynthia enjoyed watching and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, growing her flowers and gardening, crocheting blankets and cooking for her family.

She is survived by three sons, William W. (Lisa) Miller of Ossian, Michael A. (Dawn) Miller of Bluffton and Michael L. (Kathy) McKain of Seymore; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; two brothers. Don Milholland of Bluffton and William (Rosemarie) Milholland of Ossian; and a sister in law; Patricia Milholland of Bluffton.

Cynthia was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Milholland; and a twin sister, Beverly Sue Milholland.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the New Hope Lutheran Church, 8824 N. Ind. 1, Ossian, with Pastor David Burfiend officiating.

Burial will immediately follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials can be made to New Hope Lutheran Church.

