Home Sports Bluffton girls start fast, win at New Haven Bluffton girls start fast, win at New Haven November 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Lady Knights roll to 5th straight win Sports Norwell swim teams defeat Columbia City Sports Southern Wells wins matchup at Elwood