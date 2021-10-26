Yvonna K. “Sis” Cable, 61, of Montpelier, died at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born Dec. 15, 1959, in Jay County, to Larry E. Taylor and Karen K. Platt McFarland. Her father survives in Poneto but her mother preceded her in death. She married George N. Cable Friday, June 7, 1985, in Montpelier; her husband preceded her in death in 2008.

Surviving in addition to her father are a daughter, Laura J. Cable of Montpelier; a son, Adam B. Cable of Montpelier; two brothers, Jeff (Irene) Taylor of Redkey and William Briggs of Montpelier; five sisters, Tonya Shultz of Bluffton, Bonnie Wyatt of Monroe, Neena (Nicholas) Charnley of Hartford City, Peggy (Jeremy) Miers of Marion, and Shawna (Michael) Michael of Bluffton; and six grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Cable; two sisters, Twila Wimmer and Penny Taylor; and two brothers, Gary Taylor and Kevin Taylor.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

