Home Opinions There’s not a shortage of everything There’s not a shortage of everything October 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Redistricting map reform advocates shouldn’t give up Sports To everyone that helps me learn their sport, thank you Opinions Plagues and signs of the end times