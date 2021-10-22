Home State & National News Stocks end mostly higher; S&P 500 sets record Stocks end mostly higher; S&P 500 sets record October 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots State & National News Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie State & National News 3 lions at Indianapolis Zoo test positive for COVID-19 Delta variant