Stephen “Steve” Wendling

Stephen “Steve” Wendling, 59, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, 2021, at his residence.

Steve was born Feb. 28, 1962, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard and DeAna Wendling. His mother survives in Claremont, Calif. He married Brenda Peterson July 1, 1985, in Lakeland, Fla. His wife survives.

A 1980 graduate of Blair High School in Pasadena, Calif., Steve received his associate degree in 1984 from Ambassador College in Big Sandy, Texas. He worked as a chef for about 11 years, working at Ambassador College, Marriott Hotels, and Hollytree Country Club before moving to Indiana in 1996. After the move, he became a reserve police officer for the Berne Police Department.

Steve later worked at the Wells County Jail from 1998 until 2001, when he was hired as a deputy sheriff and attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. After graduating from the academy in 2001, Steve served as a Wells County sherriff’s deputy until retiring at the end of 2013. He later worked a few other jobs, including at Metaldyne in Bluffton for three years.

Steve loved traveling, especially with Brenda on their motorcycle. He was passionate about music, playing the guitar and singing, and was a member of a barbershop quartet and chapter while living in Texas. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, drawing, triathlons, weightlifting and playing volleyball.

In addition to his wife and mother, Steve is survived by a son, Jeremy (Beth Ann) Wendling of Huntington; a daughter, Paige Moore of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Rae, Dane, Patton, Penelope, Basil, and Milo; two sisters, Teresa (Nelson) Ten Broek of Glendora, Calif., and Suzanne Carman of Portales, N.M.; and two brothers, Scott Wendling of Claremont, Calif., and Nathaniel (Julie) Wendling of Glendora, Calif.

In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Wendling.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Scott Moss will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Church of God.

