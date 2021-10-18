Roy Dean Schoeff, 82, of Poneto, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 14, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

Roy was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Dillman, to Glen and Helen Roush Schoeff. He married Janet Ann Cash in Bluffton on June 14, 1964. She preceded him in death Jan. 17, 2020.

Roy graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1957. He worked for Corning Glass in Bluffton from its initial construction in the mid-1960s until after its closing in the late 1980s. He also served as the clerk/treasurer for the town of Poneto for more than 30 years and was a member of the Poneto Lions Club for many years.

Roy was a long-time member of Poneto United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees and enjoyed singing in the choir. He recently returned to his childhood home church, The Church at McNatt, where he was warmly welcomed to their congregation. His favorite hobby was woodworking, and he also took up painting later in life.

Survivors include three daughters, Cara Schoeff of Fort Wayne, Shelley (Todd) Preston of Warren, and Sheryl (Carl) Lusher of Auburn; a son, Brad (Abigail) Schoeff of Bluffton; seven grandchildren, Mallory (Chase) Harris, Cole Preston, Colin (Olivia) Lusher, Macy Lusher, Sebastian Schoeff, Allison Schoeff, and Catherine Schoeff; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Bell, and Blair; and three sisters, Carol Meeks of Ossian, Joyce Neuenschwander of Bluffton, and Glennis (Wayne) Henly of Ossian.

In addition to his wife and parents, Roy was preceded in death by a sister, Frances McIntosh, and three brothers-in-law, John Meeks, Walter “Junior” Neuenschwander, and George McIntosh.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Bill VanHaften will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at McNatt or the Poneto Volunteer Fire Department.

