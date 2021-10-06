Roger L. Flowers, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.

Roger was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Bluffton, to Ray and Pansy Moyer Flowers. At the age of three weeks, Roger was taken in and raised by his aunt and uncle, Harley and Nellie Flowers Mosure. He married Karen J. Markley in Bluffton on Mar. 20, 1960; his wife survives.

A 1959 graduate of Bluffton High School, Roger was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. He retired as the electric plant supervisor in Bluffton after 51 years of service.

Roger loved attending car shows. He also enjoyed collecting knives, hats, and Coca-Cola products. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by a daughter, Dianna (Rick) Troutner of Monroeville; a daughter-in-law, Judi Flowers of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Flowers, Jamie (Andrew) Tigner, Heather Knight, McKenzie Huffman, and Isabellah Huffman; three step-grandchildren, Ian, Keegan, and Grace Troutner; seven great-grandchildren, Haylie, Hunter, Harper, and Hudson Tigner, Elijah Flowers, Cal Borne, and Sophia Huss; a brother, Jim Flowers of Bluffton; and a sister, Mary (Skip) Ross of Bluffton. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his grand-dog Nika.

In addition to his parents and aunt and uncle, Roger was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” Flowers; five sisters, Catherine Brown, Helen Ray, Julia “Judy” Davis, Mamie Clevenger, and Marie Vore; and five brothers, Harley, Henry, Billy Gene, and Donnie Flowers, and Alfred Mosure.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

