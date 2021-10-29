Home Opinions Robert E. Lee doesn’t deserve a statue, but Thomas Jefferson does Robert E. Lee doesn’t deserve a statue, but Thomas Jefferson does October 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions State AG owes Shabazz an explanation or an apology Opinions Campanula – ghost or gobbled? Opinions The new Superman fails to inspire