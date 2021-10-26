Richard D. Hamilton Jr., 67, of Hartford City, died at his residence at 6:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

He was born Jan. 14, 1954, in Ashland, Ohio, to Richard Dean Hamilton Sr. and Evelyn Weaver Hamilton. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Overla Hamilton of Hartford City; two sons, Rich E. Hamilton of Noblesville and Justin D. (Miranda) Hamilton of Gaston; a daughter, Amber N. Nilson of Albany; six grandchildren; three brothers, John Hamilton, Terry Hamilton, and Freddie Hamilton, all of Oregon; and three sisters, Sheryl Jackson, Trudy Edwards, and Vickie McQuate, all of Ohio.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

