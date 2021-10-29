TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Cause No.: 90D01-2008-MF-000015
Judgment to be Satisfied: $149928.66
Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust
Defendant: Christina L. Eckelbarger, et al.
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of the Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on December 8, 2021, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. of the day listed above, at the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, 1615 W. Western Ave., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of real estate in Wells County, Indiana:
Legal Description: COMMENCING AT A CORNERSTONE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 12 EAST, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY AND TWELVE HUNDREDTHS (980.12) FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST (ASSUMED BEARING) A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY FIVE (255.00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED (300 .00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY FIVE (255.00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED (300.00) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.76 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3
Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County
Nottingham Township
Common Street Address
4798 East 1000 South, Keystone, Indiana 46759
Parcel Number
90-12-26-100-004.000-015
Attorney: Caryn Beougher
Attorney Number: 23887-29
Law Firm: Diaz Anselmo & Associates, LLC
Contact Number: (630) 453-6960
Contact E-Mail: midwestpleadings@dallegal.com
The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.
Please Serve
Christina L. Eckelbarger
4798 East 1000 South
Keystone, IN 46759
nb 10/29, 11/5, 11/12
hspaxlp