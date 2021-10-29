TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Cause No.: 90D01-2008-MF-000015

Judgment to be Satisfied: $149928.66

Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust

Defendant: Christina L. Eckelbarger, et al.

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of the Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on December 8, 2021, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. of the day listed above, at the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, 1615 W. Western Ave., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of real estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Legal Description: COMMENCING AT A CORNERSTONE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 12 EAST, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY AND TWELVE HUNDREDTHS (980.12) FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST (ASSUMED BEARING) A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY FIVE (255.00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED (300 .00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY FIVE (255.00) FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE 1/4 A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED (300.00) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.76 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

Nottingham Township

Common Street Address

4798 East 1000 South, Keystone, Indiana 46759

Parcel Number

90-12-26-100-004.000-015

Attorney: Caryn Beougher

Attorney Number: 23887-29

Law Firm: Diaz Anselmo & Associates, LLC

Contact Number: (630) 453-6960

Contact E-Mail: midwestpleadings@dallegal.com

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

Please Serve

Christina L. Eckelbarger

4798 East 1000 South

Keystone, IN 46759

nb 10/29, 11/5, 11/12

