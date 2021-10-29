LEGAL NOTICE of Rock Creek Conservancy District Director Nominations.

The Rock Creek Conservancy District (RCCD) invites nominations to fill a vacancy on the board at the next annual meeting. The term of Director Jeff Prible representing Area 4 will be expiring in 2022. (Map of areas available at: www.rockcreekcd.org/directors).

A Director must have the following Qualifications:

1) be a resident freeholder of the RCCD or be an officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the RCCD; and

2) be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the RCCD.

Nominations for Director must:

1) be submitted in writing; and

2) be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the area of representation as stated in this notice; and

3) be delivered or mailed by December 1, 2021 to the office of the Rock Creek Conservancy District, 117 W. Harvest Road, Bluffton, lN 46714.

Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting Financial Clerk, Stacia Henderson by email at shenderson@adamswells.com or by phone 260-273-0972. Nominations must meet the qualifications and submission requirements stated in this notice.

Roger lrick, Chairman

Rock Creek

Conservancy District

Dated this 29th day

of October, 2021

nb 10/29

hspaxlp