NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE TOWN OF MARKLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Markle Economic Development Commission will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m., local time, November 10, 2021, at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, concerning the proposed issuance by the Town of Markle, Indiana (the “Town”) of its Conditional Project Expenditure Agreement (the “Agreement”), whereby the payments thereunder to RTT Real Estate Holdings LLC, or its successors or assigns (“RTT”), will be equal to aggregate principal amount not to exceed $1,825,000. The Agreement will be utilized by the RTT for the purpose of financing all or any portion of the cost of infrastructure in the Midland Industrial Park Economic Development Area (the “Project”).

The Agreement will not be an indebtedness or general obligation of the Town and will not be payable in any manner by the taxing power of the Town. The Agreement and the interest payable thereon will be payable solely from general incremental property taxes of the Markle Redevelopment Commission, as described in the agreements of the Town concerning the financing of the Project and payments to the Town with respect to the financing.

At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, all taxpayers, residents or interested persons will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the proposed financing in writing or in person.

Dated this 30th day of October, 2021.

TOWN OF MARKLE

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

nb 10/30

hspaxlp