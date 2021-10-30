NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A DECLARATORY RESOLUTION OF THE MARKLE

REDEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION AND OF A

PUBLIC HEARING WITH RESPECT THERETO

Notice is hereby given that the Markle Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”), adopted a Declaratory Resolution on September 8, 2021 (the “Declaratory Resolution”), making certain modifications to the Markle Industrial Park Economic Development Area (the “Economic Development Area”), modifying the plan for the Economic Development Area as set forth in Exhibit A attached thereto (the “Amendment”).

Notice is hereby given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on November 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., local time, at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, to receive and hear remonstrances and objections from all persons interested in or affected by the proposed Amendment and the proceedings pertaining thereto.

The Commission will determine the public utility and the benefit of the proposed Amendment. Maps and plats with regard to the Amendment been prepared and, along with the Final Confirmatory Resolution and the Economic Development Plan, can be inspected at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Dated this 30th day of October, 2021.

MARKLE REDEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

