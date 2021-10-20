NOTICE

Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 313-foot Self Support Tower (330-ft w/appurtenances) located approx. 430ft S of 8386 IN-1, Ossian, IN 46777. Structure coordinates are: (N40-51-48.59/ W85-10-00.54). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (dual medium intensity) lighting. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1203925. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. FCC strongly encourages online filing. A mailing address for a paper filing is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

nb 10/20

hspaxlp