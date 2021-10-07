STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2021 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2110-EU-000047

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

LOYAL K. PURSIFULL, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Michael K. Pursifull and Barbara E. Conwell, were on the 1st day of October, 2021, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Loyal K. Pursifull, deceased, who died on the 2nd day of September, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 1st day of October, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 10/7, 10/14

hspaxlp