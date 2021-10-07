NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ORDINANCE 21-10-2 WHICH WOULD AMEND CHAPTER 51 OF THE TOWN CODE RELATING TO THE FEES AND CHARGES FOR GARBAGE, REFUSE, AND RECYCLABLE COLLECTION.

BE IT KNOWN THAT, the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, will hold a public hearing not earlier than 7:00 o’clock p.m., local time, or as soon as reasonably thereafter the matter is reached on the agenda, on the 25th day of October 2021, in the meeting room located at 215 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, to consider whether to adopt proposed Ordinance 21-10-2 which if adopted would establish fees and charges for garbage, refuse and recyclable collection.

That Ordinance 21-10-2, exclusive of the whereas clauses, recitals of adoptions, and proposed signature block, reads as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED THAT Section 51.18 of the Town Code shall be and is hereby amended by adding the following subparagraph:

“(B) Beginning November 1, 2021, each unit shall be assessed and pay to the Town a monthly user fee for garbage, refuse, and recyclable collection of $17.06 plus an administration fee of $1.50 for a total of $18.56.”

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED THAT this Ordinance amends only those portions of the Code specifically listed and shall be effective as of November 1, 2021.”

The complete text of Ordinance 21-10-2 is available from Ossian’s Clerk-Treasurer without charge and upon request made during normal business hours from the Clerk-Treasurer’s office (contact information below).

At that public hearing all interested persons may be heard concerning the proposed fees and charges set out in the proposed Ordinance and matters reasonably related thereto. The public hearing may be continued from time-to-time. After that hearing it is anticipated that the Council shall formally consider Ordinance 21-10-2 either as originally introduced or as modified by Council.

Any individual who requires accommodation as a result of a disability is asked to contact:

Erika Allison, Clerk-Treasurer

Ossian Town Hall

507 N. Jefferson Street

Ossian, IN 46777

Phone: (260) 622-4251

sufficiently in advance of that public hearing so that reasonable accommodations can be arranged. Council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national health emergency.

TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF OSSIAN, INDIANA

By Erika Allison

Clerk-Treasurer

