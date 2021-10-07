NOTICE

As required by 327-IAC-5-6-5(5), the Indiana Department of Transportation hereby gives notice of future construction activity falling under the NPDES stormwater general permit rule covering construction, 327 IAC 15-5. This project includes SR 116 in Wells County, Indiana. Estimated construction time is from November 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023. Receiving Waters: UNT-1 to Wabash River, UNT-2 to Wabash River, UNT to UNT-1 to Wabash River, and Wabash River. Des. Number: 1800222.

nb 10/7

hspaxlp