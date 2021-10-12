PUBLIC NOTICE

Date: October 12, 2021

State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program Categorical Exclusion (CE): Wells County Regional Sewer District, Wells County; Areas of Craigsville, Keystone, Kingsland, Petroleum, Reiffsburg & Tocsin, PER: 2021 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Projects; SRF Project WW 21 50 90 02.

To all interested parties: This is notification that the Wells County Regional Sewer District 2021 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Projects are categorically excluded from substantive environmental review. The SRF is submitting the CE for public notice.

The Wells County Regional Sewer District (RSD) 2021 Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project includes tying the areas of Craigsville, Tocsin, Kingsland, Reiffsburg, and Petroleum into the City of Bluffton’s wastewater treatment system and tying the area of Keystone to the Town of Montpelier’s wastewater treatment system.

Total cost of these projects is estimated to be approximately $25,771,800. The Wells County Regional Sewer District will finance a portion of the projects with a loan for $12,333,674 from the Clean Water SRF Loan Program for a term and annual fixed interest rate to be determined at loan closing. The Wells County Regional Sewer District is pursuing different funding sources for the remaining project costs. Monthly user rates and charges may need to be analyzed to determine if adjustments are required for loan repayment.

The documentation supporting this CE is available for review at the following locations:

1600 West Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714;

Indiana Government Center North, 100 North Senate Avenue, SRF Loan Programs, Room 1275, Indianapolis, Indiana, Weekdays, 9 am-3:30 pm;

and at www.srf.in.gov.

If you have questions, please contact Mrs. April Douglas, 317-234-7294 or adouglas@ifa.in.gov.

