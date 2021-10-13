Paula Jane Murray, 57, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Bluffton March 19, 1964, to Marlin and Shirley Arnold Masterson; her father preceded her in death.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Masterson of Bluffton; a daughter, Sarah (Shawn) Dixon of Bluffton; a son, Josh Stultz of Bluffton; three grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Lora) Masterson of Poneto and Dave Masterson of Marion; and two sisters, Debra (Kevin) Smith of Ossian and Sandra (Rick) Nine of Roanoke.

There will be no public services. Burial will take place at a later date. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences at: www.goodwincaleharnish.com