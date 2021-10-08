Pamela J. Updike, 71, of Huntington died at her home Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

She was born March 4, 1950, to Robert Raymond Bonewitz and Mary J. Shoemaker Bonewitz. A lifelong resident of Huntington, Pam graduated from Huntington High School in 1968. She married Steven Dale Updike Oct. 2, 1971.

Pam was a great wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, who spent many years as a homemaker. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing. Pam attended the Huntington Church of the Brethren.

She was involved in the community. She had been a board member of the American Businesswoman’s Association, chairman of the Huntington County Republican Party, Huntington’s clerk-treasurer, and Huntington County clerk. She was formerly involved in Huntington County Council on Aging, served as the secretary of Etna Acres Ladies Golf League, and was a cafeteria cashier at Huntington North High School.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Janet Machleder and Karen Foy.

Loving survivors include her husband of 50 years, former Huntington Mayor Steven Updike; a son, Kyle (Jessica) Updike of Huntington; a daughter, Shelby Updike of Huntington; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob (Linda) Bonewitz Jr. of Andrews; and two sisters, Diana Sell of Indianapolis and Marsha Stolle of Huntington.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, and 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Micah Mobley officiating. Burial will follow at the Lancaster Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: The Huntington County Humane Society or the Huntington County Council on Aging.