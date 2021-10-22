IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2110-EU-000049

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that NOLA M. MASTERSON was on the 12th day of October, 2021, appointed personal representative of the Estate of JAMES E. MASTERSON, deceased, who died on the 19th day of September, 2021, and was authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 12 day of October, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Michelle L. Adler

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 31367-53

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 10/22, 10/29

hspaxlp