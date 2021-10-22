IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2110-ES-000004
Notice is hereby given that KAYELYNN BANKS-BAUBLET was on October 13th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of MAX D. BAUBLET, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate with Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, October 13, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court
for Wells County, Indiana
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
