IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2110-ES-000004

Notice is hereby given that KAYELYNN BANKS-BAUBLET was on October 13th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of MAX D. BAUBLET, deceased, who died on September 23, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, October 13, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

for Wells County, Indiana

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 10/22, 10/29

hspaxlp