Lyle Leroy Quackenbush passed away at his home in Bradenton, Fla., on Sept. 17, 2021.

He was born in Yoder Jan 26, 1941, to Cecil Halden Quackenbush and Marscella L. Heche Quackenbush. He was a graduate of Ossian High School. Lyle worked for many years as a vice-president in manufacturing for Z-Brick Products and retired from Fort Wayne Metals Research in 2003.

Lyle is survived by Cindy, his wife of 32 years; his daughters Tonya (Rob) Troxel of Fort Wayne, Tina (Brent) Klender of San Antonio, Texas, and Martha (Bruce) Hoffman of Ossian; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay (Bill) Oswalt and Sara (Dave) Thompson, both of Ossian.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. A Masonic service will be held at 9:30 a.m. and visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Memorial gifts in honor of Lyle’s memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice or All Nations Missions Partners, Rays of Hope — attn. Lori Russo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Quackenbush family.