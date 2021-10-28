PUBLIC NOTICE OF

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Markle, Indiana (the “Town”) is issuing a Request for Proposal for the purpose of leasing commercial advertising space on its water tower located North of SR 224 and West of Interstate 69. Each person or entity submitting such a proposal is referred to herein as an “Issuer.”

The Town will consider various factors in evaluating the proposals, including, without limitation, the Issuer’s historic economic and community relationship with the Town, the term and rate proposed by the Issuer, and the length of time needed for the Issuer to begin the term of the lease. The Issuer may not be a person who is ineligible under Indiana Code Section 36-1-11-16. Any proposal submitted by a trust (as defined in Indiana Code Section 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and each settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust.

The rental rate of the lease is only one of several factors that the Town will consider – the lease will not necessarily be awarded to the highest bidder. The Town will weigh each of the factors above, and other factors, to select the Issuer that best reflects the ideals and culture of the community.

A certified check or other evidence of financial responsibility need not accompany the proposal. Any potential Issuer may inquire further for the purpose of clarification to assure a full understanding of the solicitation requirements by sending such inquiry to the Clerk-Treasurer, Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 East Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Proposals must be received by the Town Council not later than 4:00 p.m., local time, November 12, 2021, at the Markle Town Hall (the location of the Town Council’s meeting), 197 East Morse Street, Markle, Indiana at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

The Town of Markle reserves the right to reject all proposals received.

nb 10/28, 11/4

hspaxlp