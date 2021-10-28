NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL REAL ESTATE NORTHERN WELLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Pursuant to I.C.36-1-11-3, Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees (“Board”) of Northern Wells Community School Corporation (“School Corporation”) has declared its intent to sell the real estate and the residential structure located at 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777, Wells County, Indiana (“Property”). The School Corporation shall receive and consider written offers for the purchase of said Property subject to terms and conditions of sale as provided in this Notice and determined by the designated disposing agent:

a. Offers and bids to purchase said Property must be in writing and submitted to the Superintendent, Mike Springer, of the Northern Wells Community School Corporation, at 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777 or Mike.Springer@nwcs.k12.in.us by 12:00 P.M. on November 23, 2021, with a minimum bid of $350,000.00.

b. All offers or bids shall provide for possession of the Property to be on or after August 1, 2022.

c. All offers and bids will be opened and considered by the Board, as well as open for public inspection. Bidders do not need to be present when the offers and bids are opened and considered.

d. The Property will be sold to the highest and best bidder as determined and awarded by the Board at its regular meeting set for November 23, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Building located at 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777. Bidders do not need to be present when the offer and bid is awarded.

e. Each offer and bid must be accompanied by (1) a signed and completed purchase agreement and (2) a deposit in the form of a cashier’s check for Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) payable to the School Corporation.

f. After a bid is awarded, deposits will be returned promptly to unsuccessful bidders. The School Corporation reserves the right to reject any bid that does not conform to bid requirements and reserves the right to reject all bids.

g. The Property will not be sold to a person who is ineligible due to unpaid taxes under IC 36-1-11-16. A bid submitted by a trust must identify each beneficiary and the settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust.

h. To view the Property for a scheduled inspection prior to November 23, 2021, please contact the Superintendent, Mike Springer, of the School Corporation, at 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777 or Mike.Springer@nwcs.k12.in.us. All scheduled inspections of the Property shall occur during regular office hours.

Dated: October 26, 2021

/s/ Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells

Community Schools

oj, nb 10/28, 11/4

hspaxlp