ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Southern Wells Community Schools, Wells County, Indiana, that the proper legal officers will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting place at the high school media center on Tuesday at 5 o’clock p.m. on the 11th day of November, 2021.

TOTAL for OPERATIONS Fund: $200,000.00

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated 10/28/2021

Lora Warner, Treasurer

nb 10/28

hspaxlp