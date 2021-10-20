NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS

BE IT KNOWN that the Town of Ossian, Indiana (“Town”) owns certain real estate commonly known as 403 Christ, Ossian, Indiana 46777, Parcel ID #90-02-15-200-017.000-009 (the “Subject Property”), as shown on the real estate records maintained in the Wells County, Indiana Courthouse.

The Town Council is issuing a Request for Offers to Purchase for the disposition of the Subject Property. The Town Council requires that all Offers meet the following minimum requirements:

a. Bidders shall provide the total amount offered for acquisition of the Subject Property which equals or exceeds the Offering Price of $3,000.00 set by Resolution No. 21-10-5;

b. The Subject Property cannot be sold to a person who is ineligible under I.C. §36-1-11-16 which states that no one can acquire this property from the Town if they owe delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, or costs directly attributable to a prior tax sale on a tract of real property; and

c. A bid submitted by a trust (as defined in I.C. §30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each: (a) beneficiary of the trust; and (b) settlor empowered to revoke of modify the trust.

The Town will begin accepting offers beginning at 8:00 a.m., local time, on Friday, October 22, 2021, and the bidding shall continue from day to day until 3:00 p.m., local time, on Monday, November 8, 2021. Bids shall be provided to the Town of Ossian, Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 507 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777.

If, within ten (10) days after the date of publication of the notice, the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office receives an eligible offer to purchase a tract listed in the notice at or in excess of the Offering Price, the Town Manager and Council President shall conduct the negotiation and sale of the tract under I.C. 36-1-11-4(c) through 4(g).

If, within ten (10) days after the date of publication of the notice, the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office does not receive from any person other than an abutting landowner an eligible offer to purchase the Subject Property at or in excess of the Offering Price, the Town Manager and Council President shall conduct the negotiation and sale of the Subject Property as follows:

i. If only one (1) abutting landowner makes an eligible offer to purchase the Subject Property, then subject to I.C. §36-1-11-16 and without further appraisal or notice, the Town Manager and Council President shall offer to negotiate for the sale of the Subject Property with that abutting landowner.

ii. If more than one (1) eligible abutting landowner submits an offer to purchase the Subject Property, the other eligible abutting landowners who submit offers shall be informed of the highest offer received and be given an opportunity to submit one (1) additional offer. The Subject Property shall be sold to the eligible abutting landowner who submits the highest offer for the tract and who complies with I.C. §36-1-11-5(e)(2).

iii. If no eligible abutting landowner submits an offer to purchase the Subject Property, the Town Manager and Council President may sell the tract to any person who submits the highest offer for the Subject Property, except a person who is ineligible to purchase the tract under I.C. §36-1-11-16.

oj 10/21, 10/28

hspaxlp