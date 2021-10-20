NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 10-15-21

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 26th day of October, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Joseph & Jennifer Meyer, 7564 S 150 E, Poneto, IN 46781 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front setback from 70’ to 47.5’ for water’s edge on the pond.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 7564 S 150 E, Poneto, Indiana, 46781.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.29 acres in the SW quarter of Section 8 Township 25N Range 12E in Nottingham Township.

Dated this 15th day of October, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

