NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 10-15-21

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 26th day of October, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Lyle & Patricia Breeding, 1352 E 550 S, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear yard setback from 5’ to 8” for existing shed.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1352 E 550 S, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1 acre in the SW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 15th day of October, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

