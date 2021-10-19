PUBLIC NOTICE OF

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY

Town of Markle (197 E. Morse St., Markle, IN 46770) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm from the construction activities associated with the Roadway Improvement Project located along CR 50 beginning at Novae Pkwy and continuing east in the Town of Markle. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the McCulloch-Roche Drain watershed. Questions or comments should be directed to Holly Miller at DLZ Indiana, LLC, 825 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802, (260) 420-3114.

nb 10/19

hspaxlp