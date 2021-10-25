Home Obituaries Larry W. Newton Sr., 78 Larry W. Newton Sr., 78 October 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Larry W. Newton, Sr. 78 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, Oct. 24, 2021, at Chateau Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Emma Louise Reynolds, 89 Obituaries Dawn Willadean Gray, 96 Obituaries Richard A. ‘Dick’ Close, 88