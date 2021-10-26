Larry W. Newton, Sr, 78 of Ossian, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Chateau Rehab and Health Care Center in Fort Wayne.

Larry was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Tom and Mary McKinsey Newton. He worked as a carpenter with the Indiana Carpenter’s Union #232 for more than 40 years and retired in 2003.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Steve) Petty and Larry W. (Karen) Newton Jr., both of Bluffton; two granddaughters, Cally (Spencer Sumwalt) Petty and Caylyn (Brad) Hofstetter; and two sisters, Patricia Warden and Faye Minor, both of West Virginia.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley L. Newton, and three brothers, Eddie, Robert and Kenny Newton.

A private family service will be held with burial at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send condolences to the Newton family at www.thomarich.com