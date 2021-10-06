Our treasured husband, father, and grandfather, Larry Ray, joined his friend and Savior Oct. 1, 2021.

Larry was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Greencastle, Ind., and grew up on the family farm near Cloverdale, Ind. He attended Purdue University (B.S. Agriculture 1961, M.S. Education 1965), and United Theological Seminary (M.Div. 1969).

Larry and his wife, Wilma, met at Purdue and married Dec. 24, 1961. They have two daughters, Lynn Ray and Nancy (George) Chung, and three granddaughters, Veronica, Vanessa, and Valerie Chung.

Larry is also survived by his brother, Rod (Linda) Ray; a nephew, Anthony (Kathryn) Ray; and a niece, Michelle (Chris) Librie. Also surviving are four great-nephews and great-nieces, Carson and Fiona Ray and Caleb and Cadence Librie.

After serving as the vocational agriculture, biology, and chemistry teacher at Urbana High School and the vocational agriculture teacher at Northfield High School, Larry attended United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He interned as an associate pastor at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Milton, Pa., and in 1969 was ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church for the former North Indiana Conference.

Larry and Wilma began their ministry in Colfax and New Hope. From there, they served churches in LaFontaine, Huntington, Kendallville, Bluffton, and South Bend. Before retiring in 2004, Larry served as district superintendent of the Fort Wayne United Methodist District for eight years. In post-retirement, he was the parish visitation pastor for the North Manchester UMC.

Larry believed in passing Christ’s love to all humankind. He knew that God loves everyone. He spent 53 years of providing pastoral care to anyone who needed him and left an imprint on us all.

Visit www.grandstaff-hentgen.com/obituary/larry-ray to share memories of Larry. Viewing hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Wabash, Ind. A Celebration of Life/funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, also at the First UMC of Wabash.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations of money or time in Larry’s name to any of the following: Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, or your church of choice.