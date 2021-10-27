Larry L. LaFevers, 74, of rural Keystone, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.

Larry was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on Aug. 2, 1947, to Pete and Lavell (Carpenter) LaFevers. On Jan. 15, 1974, Larry married the love of his life, Barb Humphrey. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2020. Together, Larry and Barb would have four children.

Larry was always a hard worker and worked as a logger in his younger years. He worked for the Fremont company for many years, and upon shutting down, he finished out his working days at Decatur Salvage. He had a strong work ethic, loved gardening, nature, and family. He was an avid reader and always seemed to be picking up knowledge from somewhere.

Larry leaves behind three daughters, Darniel Watkins of Florida, Keri (Jason Riesen) LaFevers of Vera Cruz, and Lori (Clayton Holcomb) LaFevers of Warren; a son, Adam LaFevers of Texas; three brothers, Bobby LaFevers of Huntington, Dave (Nikki) Jones of Huntington, and Ricky Reynolds of Glenwood, Ark.; and a sister, Sabra Cleveland of Little Rock, Ark. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Kylie (Rob) Rolston, Tiffany Watkins, Stacia Harnish, Heather Watkins, Katie Downing, Jolie and Jasmine Gray, and Lena Holcomb; a grandson, Harley Holcomb; and three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Nehemiah, and Lylah.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife Barbara, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Jason LaFevers, and a brother, Wally LaFevers.

Private family services are being held. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne.

