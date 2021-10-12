Karen K. Sills, 72, of Montpelier, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at IU Health Ball Hospital in Muncie.

She was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Hartford City, to Luther “Harvey” Parker and Florence L. Marshall Parker.

Survivors include two sons, Allen Lee (Shonda) Sills and Scottie Gene Sills, both of Hartford City, and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Bill French, Nancy Parker, and Bob Parker.

Calling will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

