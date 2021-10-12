Jody D. Murray, 61, a resident of rural Montpelier in Jackson Township of Wells County, passed away unexpectedly at his home at 9:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

He was born Thursday, July 14, 1960, in Wells County, to John Edward Murray and Gelene M. Mechling Murray. He married Janet D. McClain Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994, in Jackson Township of Wells County. His wife survives.

Jody was a 1978 graduate of Southern Wells. He was a diesel mechanic, where he was employed at Reilley Trucking Inc. and K T Trucking, both of Waynedale in Fort Wayne, Jody enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports, especially his granddaughter’s softball games.

Loving survivors include his wife, Janet D. McClain Murray of Montpelier; two sons, Clint A. (Kasi) Chapman of Montpelier and Dustan L. Chapman of Bluffton; a daughter, Andrea A. (Alex Guy) Murray of Marion; six grandchildren, Damon, Gage, Savannah, Arianna, Bristal and Hattie, a brother, Mike (Trudy) Murray of Warren; two sisters, Kim Clark of Liberty Center and Barbie Fugate of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Murray; his mother, Gelene M. Mechling Murray Garton; and a brother, Linc Murray.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A moment of sharing will follow at 8 p.m..

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

